Man breaks record for balancing lawnmower on his chin

A New York man broke a record for "the farthest distance walked balancing a powered lawnmower on his chin." He broke his own record and holds more than 200 Guinness World Records, including one for the most Guinness Records.
0:58 | 06/23/17

