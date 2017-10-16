Man builds massive King Kong display in yard for Halloween

Ammon Smith, 33, of Salt Lake City created a 39-foot Empire State Building with King Kong attached for the holiday.
0:38 | 10/16/17

Transcript for Man builds massive King Kong display in yard for Halloween
