8 moms, all 8 months pregnant after Hurricane Matthew, celebrate their storm 'miracles' More Photographer Cassie Clayshulte organized the photo shoot to highlight eight women who got pregnant around the time of Hurricane Matthew, which struck South Carolina in October 2016. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 8 moms, all 8 months pregnant after Hurricane Matthew, celebrate their storm 'miracles' This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld surprises Air Force major with promotion

Now Playing: 5 Air Force veterans reunite after extraordinary 2004 mission in Iraq

Now Playing: Has the news media become a scapegoat?

Now Playing: 8 moms, all 8 months pregnant after Hurricane Matthew, celebrate their storm 'miracles'

Now Playing: Navy divers hold demonstration in Times Square

Now Playing: 92-year-old Marine uncle serves as bride's 'something blue'

Now Playing: Alabama quadruplets graduate from high school together

Now Playing: Woman jumps on her car to stop carjacker

Now Playing: Chelsea Manning to speak in exclusive ABC News interview

Now Playing: Deals and steals: Summer must-haves for $20 and under

Now Playing: Teacher who surprised her student with news he could graduate appears live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Sea lion, bonobo incidents with humans raise safety concerns

Now Playing: Guardian reporter recounts run-in with GOP candidate

Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc across the South

Now Playing: Report says 23 million Americans would lose health insurance

Now Playing: GOP candidate cited for assault after run-in with reporter

Now Playing: Motorists pull over for better look at massive funnel cloud

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows woman trying to stop car theft

Now Playing: GOP candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly body slams reporter

Now Playing: Cadets celebrate Air Force Academy graduation Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47645050,"title":"8 moms, all 8 months pregnant after Hurricane Matthew, celebrate their storm 'miracles'","duration":"0:38","description":"Photographer Cassie Clayshulte organized the photo shoot to highlight eight women who got pregnant around the time of Hurricane Matthew, which struck South Carolina in October 2016.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/moms-months-pregnant-hurricane-matthew-celebrate-storm-miracles-47645050","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}