Transcript for It's National Doughnut Day

De eighth. International. Building that day we rut from donor. Lots of donuts Ford V8 K in a concerted. By the Chicago another Haitian Army patrol in 1938 it was actually a way to honor women who served to soldiers fall during world war in the east is served doughnuts as Philip. Now it's an excuse. Heard a big national donut chain's terms run specials and send us when he donuts. I'm from Dunkin' Donuts Krispy Kreme and many other doughnut makers are giving away free or discounted donuts today. If you have a sweet tooth today is your day tomorrow's date it hit the treadmill. And then like I have Sweden we have quite ready and then with a little chocolate ones. What before we get there we want to show you the man slammed the phone at 7-Eleven franchise in cup plus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.