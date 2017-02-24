The News Literacy Project teaches students how to identify 'Fake News'

ABC News' Ryan Struyk visits Thurgood Marshall Academy in DC to discuss News Literacy Project and tools to identify "fake news," misinformation and rumors, and how it affects civic discourse.
31:09 | 02/24/17

