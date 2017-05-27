NYPD officer makes epic shot on Bronx basketball court

NYPD officer Garthlette James made a seemingly impossible shot on a basketball court in the Bronx, where James is stationed with the 50th precinct covering several neighborhoods. A video of the throw has gone viral on Twitter.
0:17 | 05/27/17

