Opera singer who had 2 lung transplants performs duet with donor's daughter

Charity Sunshine Tillemann-Dick, who underwent two double-lung transplants, performed on Oct. 24, 2017 with her donor's daughter, Esperanza Tufani.
0:53 | 10/30/17

