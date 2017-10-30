-
Now Playing: Woman Celebrates Double-Lung Transplant By Dancing With Her Doctors
-
Now Playing: Opera singer who had 2 lung transplants performs duet with donor's daughter
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth said his 3 kids want to be Wonder Woman for Halloween
-
Now Playing: Dick Van Dyke apologizes for his cockney accent in 'Mary Poppins'
-
Now Playing: Teens' Halloween prank sparks controversy
-
Now Playing: Navy SEALS under investigation in death of Green Beret
-
Now Playing: YouTube star Yolanda Gampp demonstrates how to make her candy apple cake
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' anchors star in a Halloween fairy tale movie
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth dishes on 'Thor: Ragnarok' and the upcoming 'Avengers' film
-
Now Playing: How to make a scary face pancake
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber's pastor opens up about his new self-help book
-
Now Playing: What parents should know about the dangers of side impact school bus crashes
-
Now Playing: Surrogate learns one of the twins she was carrying is her biological child
-
Now Playing: US women lost at sea for 5 months describe their ordeal
-
Now Playing: Donna Karan apologizes for defending Weinstein
-
Now Playing: 2 actresses join Rose McGowan in making new Weinstein allegations
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey apologizes after sex harassment claim
-
Now Playing: Astros defeat LA in 2nd-longest World Series game
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate indicted in special counsel probe
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Russia probe 'witch hunt'