All this panda wants is a broom

More
This panda bear's actions will sweep you off your feet.
0:40 | 04/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for All this panda wants is a broom
Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54252372,"title":"All this panda wants is a broom","duration":"0:40","description":"This panda bear's actions will sweep you off your feet.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/panda-broom-54252372","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.