Pandas play in wastebasket

More
Mischievous pandas are obsessed with playing in a trash basket in Giant Panda Breeding Base in Chengdu City, China.
0:51 | 05/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pandas play in wastebasket
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47350241,"title":"Pandas play in wastebasket","duration":"0:51","description":"Mischievous pandas are obsessed with playing in a trash basket in Giant Panda Breeding Base in Chengdu City, China.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/pandas-play-wastebasket-47350241","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.