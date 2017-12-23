Parents recreate iconic scene from "Love Actually" just in time for Christmas

Karen and Greg Alpert, who are parents to two children, used their entire family to recreate an iconic scene from the 2003 film, "Love Actually." The parody has been viewed more than 290,000 times on Facebook.
3:00 | 12/23/17

