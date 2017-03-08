Parents wed in hospital 5 hours after baby arrives on planned wedding day

More
Jael Pulcipher, 29 and John Pulcipher, 30, welcomed Briar Dorothy Pulcipher on the day they were scheduled to marry in a lakeside ceremony.
0:44 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents wed in hospital 5 hours after baby arrives on planned wedding day
I. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49017947,"title":"Parents wed in hospital 5 hours after baby arrives on planned wedding day","duration":"0:44","description":"Jael Pulcipher, 29 and John Pulcipher, 30, welcomed Briar Dorothy Pulcipher on the day they were scheduled to marry in a lakeside ceremony. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/parents-wed-hospital-hours-baby-arrives-planned-wedding-49017947","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.