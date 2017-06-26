Police surprise 4-year-old at his birthday party

More
Officers in Longview, Texas, brought a SWAT vehicle and police cars with sirens blazing to Mason Williams' birthday party.
1:03 | 06/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police surprise 4-year-old at his birthday party
Hayes in nineteen in my case it's just draft class plus their lives take. Features and that's all we were expecting. Let's just he's walking. Later in his top prize behind it yelled at Mason one of those of us were flat demand looked out the front door and. Just real important way out of their way way out of her way. Special birthday you know why does open. It's something that somebody does have to ask for your child as a whole. I'm really thankful for in the first part of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48286714,"title":"Police surprise 4-year-old at his birthday party","duration":"1:03","description":"Officers in Longview, Texas, brought a SWAT vehicle and police cars with sirens blazing to Mason Williams' birthday party.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/police-surprise-year-birthday-party-48286714","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.