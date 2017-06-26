Transcript for Police surprise 4-year-old at his birthday party

Hayes in nineteen in my case it's just draft class plus their lives take. Features and that's all we were expecting. Let's just he's walking. Later in his top prize behind it yelled at Mason one of those of us were flat demand looked out the front door and. Just real important way out of their way way out of her way. Special birthday you know why does open. It's something that somebody does have to ask for your child as a whole. I'm really thankful for in the first part of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.