Principal surprises students by joining step team at pep rally

Lake Mary High School principal Mickey Reynolds surprised students at their pep rally Friday by joining the school's step team. A video taken by parent Becky Godwin has now been viewed more than 1 million times.
0:34 | 11/06/17

