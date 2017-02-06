Quadruplet to get medical degree with help from doctor who delivered her

Brianna Miner will be hooded at her medical school graduation by Dr. Manuel Porto, who delivered her and her three siblings 27 years ago.
1:02 | 06/02/17

Brianna Miner will be hooded at her medical school graduation by Dr. Manuel Porto, who delivered her and her three siblings 27 years ago.
