Rare Amur leopard cubs make public debut

More
Critically-endangered Amur leopard cubs greeted the public for the first time at the Leipzig Zoo, three months after their birth at the zoo.
0:50 | 06/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare Amur leopard cubs make public debut
And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48329654,"title":"Rare Amur leopard cubs make public debut","duration":"0:50","description":"Critically-endangered Amur leopard cubs greeted the public for the first time at the Leipzig Zoo, three months after their birth at the zoo.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/rare-amur-leopard-cubs-make-public-debut-48329654","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.