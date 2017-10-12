T-Rex enjoys first day of snow

More
Christi Boston Henderson of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, rarely sees snow. So after a few inches of snow fell Friday, she put on a T-Rex costume and enjoyed herself thoroughly.
0:48 | 12/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for T-Rex enjoys first day of snow
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51703155,"title":"T-Rex enjoys first day of snow","duration":"0:48","description":"Christi Boston Henderson of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, rarely sees snow. So after a few inches of snow fell Friday, she put on a T-Rex costume and enjoyed herself thoroughly.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/rex-enjoys-day-snow-51703155","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.