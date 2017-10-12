-
Now Playing: 'T-Rex Stampede' invades downtown Nashville
-
Now Playing: Airport worker guides plane dressed as a T. rex
-
Now Playing: T-Rex enjoys first day of snow
-
Now Playing: Firefighters struggle to tame Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: How to avoid scams when adopting a puppy
-
Now Playing: Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots suspect in Florida
-
Now Playing: Mississippi flag protested at museum opening
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm hit the South and Northeast
-
Now Playing: Students lend helping hand to beloved bus driver
-
Now Playing: Woman driving wrong way on highway with infant in back seat charged with drunk driving
-
Now Playing: Potential hazards of Christmas light decorations
-
Now Playing: First fatality reported from California wildfires
-
Now Playing: First major snowfall blankets 20 states from Texas to New England
-
Now Playing: 6 California wildfires burn out of control
-
Now Playing: Record-setting snowfall in the South heading to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Court upholds Brendan Dassey's conviction
-
Now Playing: Homeowner holds suspected burglar at gunpoint until police show up
-
Now Playing: Thousands of firefighters battle 6 major wildfires
-
Now Playing: Police step up patrols after series of shootings on an American highway
-
Now Playing: Massive winter storm stretches from Texas to Maine