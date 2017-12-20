School surprises beloved maintenance man with Christmas gift: 'They really touched my heart'

More
The staff, students and families of Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton in Georgia surprised their beloved maintenance man, James Jackson, with a brand new riding lawn mower.
2:13 | 12/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School surprises beloved maintenance man with Christmas gift: 'They really touched my heart'
And I as they would daddy don't need. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah I. We are yeah. He didn't think. Paul. News. They land being. Its parent and yeah. We. Yeah. Yeah. Yang lived there. Yeah. Okay. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51910612,"title":"School surprises beloved maintenance man with Christmas gift: 'They really touched my heart'","duration":"2:13","description":"The staff, students and families of Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton in Georgia surprised their beloved maintenance man, James Jackson, with a brand new riding lawn mower. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/school-surprises-beloved-maintenance-man-christmas-gift-touched-51910612","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.