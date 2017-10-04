Scientists: Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef suffering coral bleaching

More
Scientists with Australia's ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies said on Monday they had recorded 'severe coral bleaching across huge tracts of the Great Barrier Reef.'
0:28 | 04/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scientists: Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef suffering coral bleaching
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46714009,"title":"Scientists: Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef suffering coral bleaching","duration":"0:28","description":"Scientists with Australia's ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies said on Monday they had recorded 'severe coral bleaching across huge tracts of the Great Barrier Reef.'","url":"/Lifestyle/video/scientists-thirds-great-barrier-reef-suffering-coral-bleaching-46714009","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.