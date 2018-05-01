Transcript for Sept. 7, 2010: Stephen Hawking discusses his new book 'The Grand Design'

He has been called the smartest man in the world and now scientist Stephen Hawking is tackling some of the world's toughest questions to aliens exist is there really are gone hot. Our nick watt sat down with him for a rare interview good morning nick. Good morning Robin well this is it the grand design I am reading it slowly I admit that in here hawking and his co author. Make a very very bold statement. Apparently narrow universe. We eighteen. Walking rides in his book it is not necessary to invoke goal life. Touch paper said. Can you. Prove that god does not exist or just that the universe could have been created without one. One can prove that god doesn't exist but science makes caught unnecessary. The laws of physics can explain the universe without a need her creator. Because there isn't moles such as rapid TV rights of the universe can and will create itself. From nothing there walls hawking says. No kind of go. The whim of the human race do you think meet its and are we destined to fail. Laurie and I universe will cease to have been possible when the universe becomes cold. Start and then he'd been about fifteen billion years. But very real game here is that the human race will destroy itself how much shorter time scale. I had a chance of long term serve vital. We will have to spread out into space. More and there's good. And colonize other planets so we don't fight to the debts over land and resource tax. And in our universe. Are we. Alone. Light appeared spontaneously. Unearthed. Or an airplane within the last ten million years. So one would expect life to appear elsewhere in the universe. Though it might be a long way away. Very don't seem to be any advanced intelligent aliens and our region of the galaxy Burr we would have hurt their radio city. Knowles bull ring Arab world's most famous scientist was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in his twenty's he suffered. For over forty years he is now totally paralyzed. Say it for a few facial movements. Physics may split a mysterious so that you had her. But it has called an unemotional. So Lloyd Wright not to let it affect my family life. He has three children and one grandchild. How do you read I'm researching and how long's it take you try actually right. Overall the scientific papers aren't either on line and diaries I'm on my computer screen. They used not to be available in electronic form so I liked took me Rhett who. I still prefer this it and no one can know quiet on lions. Writing as very slow but that gives me tie him to choose my words carefully. Why there's so many human being seem to need. Ago. People want to think there is something they generally cool and which can made him feel they are not isolated. But there are of them are careful. Walking has no need for a dog but it takes years generation centuries perhaps for signs this. Theory that our world it's created. Physics. That walking hasn't always felt this way but he says the past twenty years of research and observation has led him to believe as he told me. Gold is I quote. Unnecessary. Robin. How fascinating all right and they thank you very much.

