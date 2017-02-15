Steak dinner for the winner of Westminster

More
Rumor, the winner of the Westminster Dog Show, enjoys a steak dinner at Sardi's in New York City to celebrate her victory.
1:21 | 02/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steak dinner for the winner of Westminster
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45518846,"title":"Steak dinner for the winner of Westminster","duration":"1:21","description":"Rumor, the winner of the Westminster Dog Show, enjoys a steak dinner at Sardi's in New York City to celebrate her victory.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/steak-dinner-winner-westminster-45518846","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.