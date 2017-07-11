Stingray 'fever' leaves kid amazed

More
A massive group of stingrays was spotted off the coast of Pensacola Beach, Florida.
0:26 | 11/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stingray 'fever' leaves kid amazed
It. Yeah yeah. This country. I can't. On the other side I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50987281,"title":"Stingray 'fever' leaves kid amazed","duration":"0:26","description":"A massive group of stingrays was spotted off the coast of Pensacola Beach, Florida.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/stingray-fever-leaves-kid-amazed-50987281","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.