Tampa woman adopts 125 kids from Boys and Girls Club for holidays

Carolynn Smith said she is throwing the members of the Wilbert Davis Boys and Girls Club an elaborate "winter wonderland" holiday party with gifts, cookies and Christmas trees to "give these kids hope."

