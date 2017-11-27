Tampa woman adopts 125 kids from Boys and Girls Club for holidays

More
Carolynn Smith said she is throwing the members of the Wilbert Davis Boys and Girls Club an elaborate "winter wonderland" holiday party with gifts, cookies and Christmas trees to "give these kids hope."
0:40 | 11/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tampa woman adopts 125 kids from Boys and Girls Club for holidays

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51415920,"title":"Tampa woman adopts 125 kids from Boys and Girls Club for holidays","duration":"0:40","description":"Carolynn Smith said she is throwing the members of the Wilbert Davis Boys and Girls Club an elaborate \"winter wonderland\" holiday party with gifts, cookies and Christmas trees to \"give these kids hope.\"","url":"/Lifestyle/video/tampa-woman-adopts-125-kids-boys-girls-club-51415920","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.