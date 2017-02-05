Teacher completes lesson plans while in labor

More
Jennifer Pope, 35, of Burleson, Texas, was completing paperwork on April 23 while in labor at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.
0:40 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher completes lesson plans while in labor
I grew up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47161294,"title":"Teacher completes lesson plans while in labor","duration":"0:40","description":"Jennifer Pope, 35, of Burleson, Texas, was completing paperwork on April 23 while in labor at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/teacher-completes-lesson-plans-labor-47161294","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.