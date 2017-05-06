Transcript for New technology could help stop snoring

Turning now to "Gma's" snore wars. You know 90 million Americans do snore according to the national sleep foundation. But a new high-tech device that you tuck under your pillow may help those restless nights become a thing of the past. ABC's Paula Faris is here with the good news, we hope. Yes, I think the one thing we all want more of is sleep. Right? When you're snoring you're not getting a good night sleep and neither is the person sleeping next to you. Over the next few weeks we'll be exploring this very topic, the meth 240ds, device, techniques to solve it. This morning we're getting our start with a device we discovered on kickstarter. Prentiss gray is a self-proclaimed chronic snoring. My snoring doesn't impact me. Reporter: But he might be in defile about its effects if you ask his wife Leslie. They've spent nearly $3,000 on various anti-snoring tools from headphones to dental appliances. It's gotten so bad, most nights Leslie kicks him out of bed. I have a second bed over in my office. It's annoying, you know, I mean he's my husband. I would like to sleep with him. Reporter: Last month Leslie bought the smart Nora, once a kickstarter campaign, this new device is like nothing else on the market. Makers of the device say it detects when you snore and then inflates an insert in your pillow that gently moves your head changing your head and neck position to change the snoring. You can sleep in any position or on any part of the pillow. It's just as effective. Reporter: It has not undergone rigorous studies but past research suggests changing the angle of the neck might help with snoring and worked for Prentiss. It's the best solution we've seen. When it works, it works well. Reporter: It's not perfect, Leslie says it's not always consistent and often not fast enough to stop his snoring before she wakes, still, it's a huge improvement. I was excited. Being Rabel to have a good night sleep and wake up with my husband was a really nice thing. All right, so smart Nora is a N nonmedical device. They don't make any claims about sleep apnea or other medical conditions you have. You can use it with a pillow. I want to know how you use it. Use it with a pillow you have. Slide it right in the back and make sure the cord is facing towards the device and then you turn it on right here. It's about 300 bucks. Really cool. $300, so a lot of money, any other less expensive. Yes, Lara, I'm glad you asked. Number one, take a hot shower to clear out all of those passages, and another thing, a glass of water. Here's the water bottle for you because the one thing that really causes us -- Trying to portray me as a snorer. She doesn't snore, by the way. Solve us snore because our mouth is dry and finally let's walk over here to the front of the bed. A body pillow right here, Lara. Body pillow. Sleep on your side to cut it out. Thank you very much. Paula Faris, we will be right

