Transcript for Thomas Keller shows off his sleek French Laundry remodel

I fought the French army in 1994. We had a kitchen the first kitchen of the French army which was in the restaurant building itself very small. That was the beginning. By my history here and I'm going through. It was a wonderful. Wonderful kitchen at a lot of charm lot of character bloody history and so I I've thought about that. Question for quite some time what is your vision and I started thinking about the way. That represented the the news and I know as the frontrunners I'm not trying to say that did you know it's that important Florida has the report iconic symbol has loomed but. The move pre I am hey what's the they had been there for hundreds of years it was a -- it was a building with time and place it was iconic and there was this story everybody knew it. The French Johnny kind of represented that forming it's certainly in the kind of place. Psychotic here in the October Apple Valley, California. Love it in America. It's a historic buildings on national sounds on the national landmark. Look at a kind of for me it kind of resembled what balloon was. Of course I am page came in but the chairman for. Does he could really do anything to move because in the Jordan Valley and we can't really doing the French well. To that was division two to really to establish. Contrast. As opposed to. Something that complement. From an architectural point if you feel this kitchen has a lot of the feeling in the spirit of the gulf region. But again in the it. Where it was before we contend that turned me you know kind of country. Almost familiar. Residential kind of feel to it this was much more contemporary much more modern. In the same way that the buildings much. From modern much more contemporary and believing them none of us want to have a signature dish that we do every day over and over again. But as a guest who's read about that dish you know for a decade and then and then finally making their their way to the restaurant. They they wanna have that fish it's a senior traditions instances of this that's iconic restaurant that is not available than they they feel disappointed. So for us is that this is on constant challenge a challenge ourselves with what we're doing with the same time as they always mention. Making sure that we have. A strong. A strong foundation in them in our history. We're not always out there trying to develop something new. We're trying to. Two challenge our guests are trying to while our guests all of time we we need we have a strong foundation in our repertoire. Oh. Opponent in the service of the line. What are we want to be true to that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.