Thousands of bees discovered in Brooklyn ceiling

More
A woman in Brooklyn, New York complaining of buzzing noises in her bedroom discovered 35,000 bees in her ceiling.
0:26 | 07/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of bees discovered in Brooklyn ceiling
It wouldn't bet that the toilet. He told her coroner. What. But what. He told her coroner. So what. He told her coroner. It wouldn't. But what. He told her coroner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48690572,"title":"Thousands of bees discovered in Brooklyn ceiling","duration":"0:26","description":"A woman in Brooklyn, New York complaining of buzzing noises in her bedroom discovered 35,000 bees in her ceiling.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/thousands-bees-discovered-brooklyn-ceiling-48690572","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.