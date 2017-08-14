Tokyo Zoo's baby panda passes 60-day milestone

More
The unnamed cub is the daughter of the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin.
0:42 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tokyo Zoo's baby panda passes 60-day milestone
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49203235,"title":"Tokyo Zoo's baby panda passes 60-day milestone","duration":"0:42","description":"The unnamed cub is the daughter of the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/tokyo-zoos-baby-panda-passes-60-day-milestone-49203235","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.