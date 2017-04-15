Watch this elderly German couple get down on the dance floor

Nellia Ehrentraut, 64, and her husband, Dietmar, 70, are going viral online thanks to their stellar dance moves. The two, married since 1970, told ABC News, "We still have a lot of fun."
