-
Now Playing: Woman dances at town hall meeting in Maine
-
Now Playing: Paralyzed boy, 7, dances again after 2016 car accident
-
Now Playing: Couple married 51 years has emotional reunion after cancer treatments
-
Now Playing: Indiana grandmother reconnects with prom date and ties the knot 64 years later
-
Now Playing: Watch this elderly German couple get down on the dance floor
-
Now Playing: North Korea shows military muscle at parade celebrating the country's late founder
-
Now Playing: Analysis of North Korea's missiles and their potential to reach the US
-
Now Playing: Trump monitors the North Korea situation from Mar-A-Lago
-
Now Playing: Analysis of Trump's foreign policy and handling of North Korea
-
Now Playing: Security is heightened for Easter at churches in Rome and around the world
-
Now Playing: Tensions ratchet up between North Korea and the United States
-
Now Playing: MOAB fallout from US Afghanistan strike
-
Now Playing: Subtlety dropped along with the 'mother of all bombs'
-
Now Playing: Foreign policy comes to the forefront as tensions rise
-
Now Playing: Trump breaks from Obama policy, will not release White House visitor logs
-
Now Playing: Chibok Girls: A timeline of terror
-
Now Playing: Thousands bused out in mass evacuation of 4 besieged Syrian towns
-
Now Playing: North Korea responds to Trump, rising tensions with the US
-
Now Playing: Impact of 'mother of all bombs' strike in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: US drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan