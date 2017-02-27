Woman's 'arrest' leads to boyfriend's proposal outside police car

Greg Morris, 20, of Medina, Tennessee, proposed to Brooklyn Schrupp, 20, on Feb. 24 after playing on prank on her with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office of Trenton, Tennessee.
