93-year-old World War II vet wants to be a piano virtuoso

More
Jack Prince says he enjoys the challenge that comes from piano lessons and daily practice.
2:14 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 93-year-old World War II vet wants to be a piano virtuoso

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46466918,"title":"93-year-old World War II vet wants to be a piano virtuoso","duration":"2:14","description":"Jack Prince says he enjoys the challenge that comes from piano lessons and daily practice.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/world-war-ii-vet-93-works-piano-virtuoso-46466918","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.