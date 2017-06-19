Now Playing: 4-year-old girl's passionate rendition of Disney's 'Moana' song goes viral

Now Playing: Dua Lipa performs 'Be the One' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: The mother of NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant shares her parenting secrets on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg opens up about fatherhood and 'Transformers'

Now Playing: 'Younger' star Hilary Duff reveals when her son realized she's famous

Now Playing: Defense attorney in Bill Cosby sexual assault case discusses trial results

Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' preview: Kenny confronts Lee

Now Playing: Father's Day movies to watch with your dad

Now Playing: Beyonce reportedly gives birth to her twins

Now Playing: Celebrating the dads in our lives

Now Playing: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault case

Now Playing: Sleep apnea ruled as a cause of Carrie Fisher's death

Now Playing: Former President Obama may have spilled the beans on the sex of Beyonce and Jay Z's unborn twins

Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Black Panther' trailer

Now Playing: 'Real Live': Diversity in comic book movies

Now Playing: 'Real Live': Bette Midler Tony's acceptance speech

Now Playing: 'Real Life': 'Shakespeare in the Park'

Now Playing: 'Real Live': LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

Now Playing: Bat-Signal beamed onto LA City Hall for Adam West