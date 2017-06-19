4-year-old girl's passionate rendition of Disney's 'Moana' song goes viral

More
Michelle Neshin's video of her 'spunky' daughter Sophia passionately singing at her graduation ceremony has gone viral.
0:55 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4-year-old girl's passionate rendition of Disney's 'Moana' song goes viral
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48136779,"title":"4-year-old girl's passionate rendition of Disney's 'Moana' song goes viral","duration":"0:55","description":"Michelle Neshin's video of her 'spunky' daughter Sophia passionately singing at her graduation ceremony has gone viral.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/year-girls-passionate-rendition-disneys-moana-song-viral-48136779","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.