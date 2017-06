The latest social media trend is perfectly in season. Watermelon "dresses" -- complete with seeds -- have taken over Instagram feeds just in time for the summer.

Young girls, women and even some particularly fashionable pups are all rocking the trend in which one person holds up a piece of the popular summer fruit while another poses behind it. The illusion is a watermelon "dress," and plenty of examples have flooded social media feeds.

Here are a few of our favorites.

