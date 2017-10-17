Woman tests the limits of hotel's pet policy by taking in her horse

One horse lover wanted to test a hotel's pet policy after one receptionist said it didn't discriminate.

Lindsey Partridge, who in 2015 created Harmony Horsemanship, an organization that helps riders better understand their horses, told ABC News she was driving from Pontypool, Canada, to Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, when she decided to check into her hotel.

A riding coach, she was there to compete in the Retired Racehorse Project’s Thoroughbred Makeover, in which hundreds of retired racehorses compete in categories such as field hunter, polo, ranch work and trail.

"We left at, like, 3 in the morning, and when we got down there, the hotel is before you get to the horse park," Partridge, 31, recalled. "We figured we may as well stop and unload our luggage."

That's when she spotted a dog in the lobby of the Supreme 8 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She said she remarked to the receptionist that she didn't realize the hotel had a pet policy and joked she had a few horses outside.

"The receptionist said, 'Oh, I don't care. Sure, bring them in.'"

Astonished, Partridge figured she would, taking a few funny photos, which have since earned attention on Facebook, with more than 2,000 reactions. She unloaded her 5-year-old thoroughbred named Blizz, since, she said, "she was the easiest to get off the trailer."

Some hotel guests "were pretty surprised, but they all knew it was fun," Partridge said. "I hope that this shows people that horses really can be quiet, calm and nice."

The owners of Supreme 8 confirmed the incident for ABC News.

They clarified their pet policy in a statement, saying, "We did not know she was going to bring the horse into the facility. We are pet-friendly, and it is [for animals] 25 pounds and under. We had no knowledge of it being in the room."

The funny incident seemed to be good luck for Blizz, which earned third place in the trail competition and sixth in the field hunter competition.