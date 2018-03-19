Jonathan Karl is ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief White House Correspondent. He regularly contributes to all broadcasts, including "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight with David Muir," and "Nightline." In addition, he hosts a weekly podcast "Powerhouse Politics."

Karl has broad experience covering U.S. politics, foreign policy and the military, and has reported from more than 30 countries. His reporting drives news cycles and has been recognized with some of the most prestigious honors in journalism, including being named the Tyndall report’s most used reporter in 2017 with 374 minutes on-air - more than any other network reporter - for breaking stories on the Russian election meddling probe and Obamacare replacement. He is also one of the few journalists to win the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based reporting twice, in 2010 and 2015, the 2013 Walter Cronkite Award for National Individual Achievement, and an Emmy Award for his coverage of the 2009 Inauguration of President Barack Obama. In 2001 he won the National Press Foundation's Everett McKinley Dirksen Award, the highest honor for Congressional reporting.

Karl has covered every major beat in Washington, including the White House, Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the State Department. Karl covered all the major candidates in the 2016 election, including the first interview with Donald Trump of the 2016 election cycle, and interviews with Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders who knocked on Karl’s head for good luck, and a very rare, exclusive interview with the reclusive billionaire Charles Koch. A regular contributor to "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Karl also serves as a guest anchor for the program.

Prior to his current post, Karl served as ABC's Senior Political Correspondent, covering national political news, including presidential politics and Congress. In his 15 years in Washington, Karl earned a reputation as a fierce government watchdog for his aggressive investigations of government waste.

Karl joined ABC News in January 2003 as the network's Senior Foreign Affairs correspondent covering the State Department. He traveled around the world with Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice. In December 2005 Karl was named Senior National Security correspondent. He reported extensively on the situation in Darfur, Sudan, visiting the war-torn country three times in 2005, and earning an Emmy nomination for his reporting.

Karl has interviewed singer Elton John, Nationals baseball star Bryce Harper, Yankees great Mariano Rivera, singer and actress Barbra Streisand, Pete Townshend of “The Who”, actor George Clooney, baseball legend Ernie Banks, Yoko Ono, the Dalai Lama, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, singer/songwriter James Taylor and other leading figures in sports and popular culture.

Before joining ABC News, he served as a congressional correspondent for CNN. Karl graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he was editor-in-chief of The Vassar Spectator.