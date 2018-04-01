Transcript for Why Ayesha Curry will never call herself an 'NBA Wife'

Reporter: It's sort of like ayesha curry's opening night. What get is you all nervous? I think it's the first time that I'm putting myself out there, making yourself vulnerable. Reporter: This night launching her flagship restaurant here in her adopted hometown of San Francisco. And we're right there with her for all the bustle of her big day. Johnnycakes -- This is like performance art, very exciting. It's so cool just watching everybody come together. It looks like chaos, the hours before, then sort of just starts into this beautiful performance. Reporter: It's this face that's become so familiar. To her 5 million followers on Instagram. And her wildly popular Twitter feed. It's not just on social media. We're going to strain this into our pitcher -- Reporter: She's on the food network. You see that color? Reporter: As cohost on ABC's "The great American baking show." I'm ayesha curry. This is your first signature challenge -- Reporter: This is her dolled up as one of the latest celebrity cover girl models. No matter the arena, I always find the spotlight. Reporter: But this mogul in the making is quickly becoming a brand with her own contact ware line, a kid-friendly home cooking service, all while raising two precocious girls whose adorable antics often go viral. You're juggling eight different titles. Obviously mom and wife first. Those are the two most important titles. Reporter: Oh, right, she's married to this guy. Two-time NBA champ Steph curry. Yet one of the titles you didn't say is "NBA wife." Yeah, no. I don't think -- uh-uh. That's not -- That's not really a title, in your view? I don't think I'll ever call myself that. I feel like -- I mean, I don't think my husband would call himself chef's wife. There you go. Reporter: The powerhouse pair ubiquitous on social media, even launching a video game app. Welcome to chef curry. We're going to be busy today, please don't cry, sweetie. Business is booming. Reporter: The childhood sweethearts met in their local church youth group. She was 14, Steph was 15. We didn't start dating until he was in college, but we're going on a decade this August. Incredible. I'm like, oh my gosh. Is it true that the first ti you went to a game, it was like when you were 19 and you barely understood how big a deal he was? Oh no, I had no idea. Walking into that basketball game, I was so freaking confused. I was like, what? Why does everybody have your number on their back? And now of course I'm a die-hard fan, I love it so much. Reporter: She's a staple in the stands cheering her husband on at nearly every warriors home game. And he often returns the favor, making a cameo on her cooking show. You don't have to give yourself a round of applause, I know the drink is good. Reporter: And supporting her at her restaurant. I love the way you both support each other, though. Yeah, I think it's important. One thing that my mom always told me was to never lose yourself inside of your marriage. Reporter: This restaurant is part her vision. Her third in the international smoke franchise. Along with celebrated chef Michael Mina, they've carefully crafted a menu that's a global fusion take on barbecue. Tell me about your partnership with ayesha. You know, some would argue she's an untrained or self-taught chef. Ayesha is really humble and it's all about this idea of how do you continue to create just great food for your family, for your guests. Reporter: Ayesha says her daughters keep her plenty busy but admits she and the hubby are thinking about the timing for another member of the curry squad. You did the three, four-year gap? I did. Take your time, take a deep breath. Everybody is like -- because your life is on steroids right now. It's weird right now. My husband's like- last year heaves like, for the whole year, he's been like, okay, time for anotherone. I'm like, give me a minute to breathe. Reporter: At just 28, she's clearly not slowing down.- just last month she made the coveted "Forbes" "30 under 30" list. You're constantly like on the go. Yeah, I like -- I'm like a chicken with my head cut off, there's always a million and five things going on. Literally doing makeup on the go. I'm lucky I'm even doing this today. Later on today I'll put a little bit more on. Here's the thing, though. Most cover girls don't need a whole lot of makeup. Cover girl models don't need them. Reporter: Ayesha's never been shy about sharing opinions. In September her husband publicly decided to skip the white house visit, as is customary after the golden state warriors won the NBA championship. It prompted a tweet from the president. Going to the white house is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stefan curry is hesitating, thereforeation is withdrawn." Ayesha responded with an eye roll tweeting a link to a hurricane relief effort. Did you regret it? Or were you okay with it? No, not at all. I used that opportunity to talk about something important. Reporter: And last month Steph curry publishing an editorial in support of athletes taking a knee to protest police brutality. You said you were plowed of him for taking that stance. Do you feel like you have to take a stand politically? I don't think it's a necessity. But I'm always going to stand up for my beliefs and stand behind them. What are the core values that you would sort of speak up for? I feel really strongly about immigration. My mom as well, she's from Jamaica. I just think about all the families that could be affected by these ill decisions that are being made and it breaks my heart. Reporter: Her parents are here, rooting for their daughter on her opening night. Serious on point, oh my goodness. I hope that's cover girl. Reporter: Some of the menu items pay homage to her family's rich heritage. Do you have a signature dish here? I grew up eating Jamaican johnnycake. You brought your family home cooking into the restaurant? Oh, yeah, absolutely. Yeah, whenever I can, I sneak it in there. Reporter: But now it's time to get down to business. It's going to be a fun night. Fingers crossed. Reporter: For the big night. I brought along my mom and my squad of sisters and family. Chee Cheers. Reporter: Back to help me sample the delicacies. So we have our Jamaican johnnycake. Oh, this is the specialty. This is the specialty, this is my recipe. Juicy. That middle one is spicy. Try the cornbread. So good, thank you. Thank you. It's great. I love that you guys are all packed into this booth. Got to be nice. Reporter: For ayesha, perhaps that's the sure sign of ad dish. Go get another order. Reporter: Creating a flavor -- One more order of johnnycakes. Reporter: -- That helps bring people together. For "Nightline," I'm juju Chang in San Francisco.

