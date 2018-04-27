Transcript for Bill Cosby found guilty on all three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault

We are vindicated. We are validated. And we are now part of the tsunami of women's power and justice. It is also a victory for womanhood. And it is a victory for all sexual assault survivors. Justice has been done. Reporter: A chorus of women rejoicing today as comedian bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Special report -- Breaking news in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial, there has been a verdict -- Icon Bill Cosby now a convicted sex offender. Reporter: Over the years more than 60 women have accused the entertainer of sexual misconduct. Dozens of them filling the cover of "New York" magazine in 2015. We can't help but applaud and celebrate the courage of the five witnesses that had a chance to face Bill Cosby in this case. To tell the jury, to tell all you. Bill Cosby, three words for you. Guilty, guilty, guilty! Thank you. Reporter: A jury of seven men and five women taking 14 hours to unanimously decide Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. This is a life-altering experience for any woman. Any victim. And the person who I think needs to be heralded for what she has done is Andrea. Reporter: The former temple university employee says Cosby gave her three pills followed by wine, which left her frozen. Andrea constand came here to norristown for justice. Reporter: The verdict was met with a burst of tears and joy. Some Cosby accusers sobbed and were ultimately escorted out of the courtroom. As Cosby himself was escorted out of the courthouse, he raised his cane in defiant response to supporters, while others jeered. One person shouting "Rapist." You're a pervert! Reporter: Cosby's lawyers vow they will appeal. We don't think Mr. Cosby's guilty of anything and the fight is not over. Mr. Cosby, are you prepared to go to prison? Reporter: A news helicopter following the disgraced star as he left court taking him back to his Pennsylvania home. If Bill Cosby weren't famous, if he were 40 years old and convict the of three counts of felony sexual assault, would he be sleeping at home tonight? I don't think so. Reporter: Cosby has denied any nonconsensual relations. He faces up to ten years for each count. Could find the 80-year-old spending some of his final years behind bars. ABC news' Chris Francis was in the courtroom and says the verdict seemed to take Cosby by surprise. The verdicts left virtually everybody in shock, seemgly including Cosby and his team, who sat stone-faced for two or three minutes as the verdict was read and the jury was polled. Reporter: The bail set at $1 million, Cosby exploding in anger as the prosecutor tried to revoke and it send him straight to prison. Cosby may need to register as a sex offender, a stark contrast to the man who's been called America's dad, star of the 1980s hit comedy "The Cosby show." He was known for a wholesome standup routine. Rumors of Cosby's alleged behavior had swirled for years. But the spark that seemed to ignite an explosion came from another comedian, Hannibal Buress. I can talk down to you because I have a successful sitcom! Yeah, you raped women, bill Cosby, so -- Reporter: When this clip went viral in 2014, a flood of women came forward with strikingly similar stories that span decades and seemed to follow a pattern. Cosby allegedly drugged his victims then assaulted them while they were passed out. I knew I had been drugged. He had no right to do that. Reporter: Many of those women came to the trial, including Victoria Valentino, who traveled all the way from California to attend the weeks-long trial. You could feel the electricity in the air. When they said verdict, guilty, oh my god. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. You didn't think this day was going to come? Oh, no. No. I really didn't. Reporter: Valentino says Cosby trucked and raped her in 1969, when she was 27 years old. She says at the time, she didn't report the incident out of shame and humiliation. Yes, I was. Why was it so important to be here? Once you find your voice, there's no stopping you. The floodgates are open. Reporter: Lily Bernard, another Cosby accuser, has been in court every single day for the retrial and his first trial last spring. I looked at that jury, there's this one young black man who I looked upon as my son. And I know the disappointment that he felt in looking at a beloved black male iconic father figure and being able to yet render a guilty verdict. I thank him. Reporter: The woman who started it all, Andrea constand, stoic as the verdict was read, smiling as she left the courtroom, hugging other accusers. It may be easy to forget that she was that first courageous person that stood up in public to go to the authorities and say that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her. Reporter: Constand says she reported the 2004 assault one year after it happened. But authorities at the time said they didn't have enough credible and admissible evidence. Constand sued Cosby and reached a confidential settlement, later revealed to be nearly $3.4 million after Cosby admitted in a deposition to giving young women quaaludes in order to have sex with them. In 2015, parts of that deposition for Andrea constand's civil suit began trickling out. Detectives interviewed constand, reopening a criminal investigation just as the 12-year statute of limitations was set to expire. The defendant's deposition showed the stark contrast between Bill Cosby the public moralist, and Bill Cosby the subject of serious allegations, and perhaps criminal conduct. Reporter: But constand's first case would end in a mistrial. Bobby Dugan was one of those original jurors. He says after six agonizing days, the jury reached a breaking point. The most intense moment, I think, was when there was about four people crying in the room. One was out in the hallway pacing, visibly upset. Just couldn't handle it. Reporter: The then-79-year-old comedian walked out of court that day a free man but the D.A. Immediately promised to retry the case. She's entitled to a verdict in this case. Reporter: This time around one of the biggest differences, the prosecution convinced the judge Cosby's prior bad acts were relevant. The testimony of the five other witnesses showing he had an M.O. With accusers linking arms to get a conviction, the case is seen as the first major legal victory of the #metoo movement. Today, this jury has shown that the -- what the "Me too" movement is saying, that women are worthy of being believed. Reporter: Reactions to the verdict pouring out on social media with celebrities like rose Mcgowan, who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, taking to Twitter, "Cosby is guilty, I'm sorry if you loved a lie." Tarana Burke, founder of the "Me too" movement -- Part of the defense was this was a mob mentality this "Me too" movement, this "Time's up" movement, he's being swept up, it's a witch hunt. Well, the jury didn't buy that. The jury said, no, no, no, no. This wasn't a witch hunt. This is you being held accountable for your behavior.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.