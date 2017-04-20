Transcript for Bill O'Reilly to leave Fox News

Good evening and we begin here tonight with a breathtaking fall from grace for one of the most powerful men in media. Bill O'Reilly was the conservative colossus who stood astride primetime cable news for 20 years. Tonight he's out of a job at fox News after a wave of sexual harassment allegations. Here's ABC's Nick watt. Reporter: Bill O'Reilly. Siren of the right. Fox News colossus for two decades. Watched nightly by millions. You are about to enter the no-spin zone. Reporter: Today the ax fell after multiple accusations of sexual and now racial discrimination. 67-year-old O'Reilly the pioneer of opinion-led commentary on cable news is gone. For 20 years, Bill O'Reilly was the most important face of the most important cable news network. Reporter: The end came just hours after lawyer Lisa bloom detailed the testimony of yet another accuser. She said that he would walk by her desk and say, mmm-mmm! And grunt and moan at her. Otherwise he would never talk to her. He'd say, looking good, looking good, girl, when she got off the elevator. And probably most offensive to her was that he had a nickname for her, hot chocolate. She's African-American. Fire Bill O'Reilly! Reporter: Allegations against him have swirled for years. Perhaps the public protests, the advertiser exodus from the O'Reilly factor, finally forcing his employer's hand. Today while O'Reilly shook hands with the pope in Rome on his Easter vacation, in New York, the network's parent company issued this statement. After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News channel. This evening O'Reilly released a statement that reads in part, it is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. That is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time with fox with great pride. No details on his exit. When his former boss chairman Roger Ailes was forced out after a sexual harassment scandal last year, he received a payout. Bill O'Reilly is arguably going to walk away with more than Roger Ailes did. Reporter: A memo obtained by ABC news reads in part, Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news. O'Reilly reportedly earned around $18 million a year at fox and brought in maybe five times that in ad revenue. Welcome to tucker Carlson tonight. Reporter: Tucker Carlson will take his primetime slot starting Monday. The beginning of the end came April 1 with the "New York Times" expose which claimed five women who accused O'Reilly of historic harassment were given settlements totally roughly $30 million on condition they would never talk. ABC news has not independently verified these claims. Two days later, April 3 in los Angeles, Lisa bloom revealed another O'Reilly accuser. I'm not litigious. I don't want any money. There's no lawsuit. Reporter: 2013, Dr. Wendy Walsh began a Thursday night slot on O'Reilly's show. We are beginning a new segment called are we crazy? Reporter: It was a tryout. Soon she says she got a dinner invite from O'Reilly's assistant. And I thought, wow, the big boss, wow. He brought it up first as soon as we sat down to dinner saying, we'd like to make you a contributor. Reporter: After dinner she says -- As we walked past the hostess stand at the restaurant, he turned right towards the bedrooms. I turned left towards the bar. And he caught up with me and said, no, no, come back to my suite. And I said, I'm sorry, I can't do that. Andhen he became hostile. All his charmingness went away. And he said the words "You can forget all the business advice I gave you, you're on your own." Jimmy: Reporter: That night, April 3rd, advertisers began to abandon O'Reilly's show. O'Reilly issued a statement, like other prominent and controversial people I'm vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity. I think one of the reasons why my clients got so much love from the public in the last couple of weeks is because they're not asking for any money. Reporter: Two days later, April 5th, even the president and avid Fox News fan weighed in during an interview with "The New York Times." I think he shouldn't have settled, personally. I think he shouldn't have settled. Because I know bill, bill's a good person. I don't think bill would do anything wrong. Reporter: The advertiser exodus trickle became a flood but O'Reilly's ratings strong, even grew, averaging 3.7 million every night last week. His viewers apparently untroubled by repeated reports O'Reilly was a serial offender. Accused of publicly accosting a producer. And a woman who says she taped the conversations. She sued. I came back because he agreed to not ever talk to me that way again. You claim he said the words to the effect, if any woman breathed a word I'd make her pay so dearly she'd wish she'd never been born this. Correct. We filed an extortion lawsuit. Reporter: O'Reilly fired back this court and on the air. This is the single most evil thing I have ever experienced and I've seen a lot. These people picked the wrong guy. They can throw anything they want at me, I'll take it. In the end, we'll see who's left standing. Reporter: They settled and 13 years later the "New York Times" reported that O'Reilly personally paid her $9 million with both parties agreeing in that settlement that no wrongdoing whatsoever had occurred. The "Times" also reporting in 2011, O'Reilly also personally settled with former fox business channel host Rebecca Gomez diamond for $1 million. There's no question that there is a toxic culture at fox News of sexual harassment and retaliation. Reporter: The problem was even bigger than O'Reilly. Fox ex-chairman Roger Ailes gave former fox and friends age correspond Gretchen Carlson a $20 million settlement and apology. She claimed he sabotaged her career because she refused his sexual advances. I hope I've helped other women to win. Reporter: Ailes said, I will not allow my presence to become a distraction. We're talking here about a culture of sexual harassment. A culture, a hostile work environment that they knew they had a problem with. They knew it because it came from the top down. Reporter: Admit of last week, the tide began to turn. Against informatfox's biggest star. O'Reilly took what was characterized as a preplanned vacation. We have a contest, guess where bill's going, a full report when I return. Reporter: He never did. This was his final fox sign-off. Thanks for watching us tonight, I'm Bill O'Reilly. Please remember the spin stops here. Reporter: Dozens of women gathered outside fox headquarters in New York demanding his ouster. Fire Bill O'Reilly! Reporter: Eventually more than 70 advertisers pulled out of the O'Reilly factor. Today fox finally parted company with its highest-rated star. My clients who had the courage to step forward were vindicated. We got some accountability today. Reporter: That fox internal memo reads in part, the decision follows an extensive review done in clack race with us on counsel. Lastly and most importantly, we want to underscore our consistent commitment to fostering a work environment built on the values of trust and respect." This isn't over for Fox News. More women have come forward. And may be retaining her. So this is just really the very beginning. Everyone who has been an enabler for either Mr. Ailes, Mr. O'Reilly, or any others who have paid out millions of dollars in sexual harassment claims, those people should all be gone. Hi, thanks for watching us tonight -- Reporter: The O'Reilly factor aired with a guest host in the chair. But now it's just called "The factor." I'm Nick watt for "Nightline" in Los Angeles.

