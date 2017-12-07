'See You Again' breaks record for most-viewed YouTube video of all time

The video for the song by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa has now beat out "Gangnam Style," which held the record for five years.
1:25 | 07/12/17

Transcript for 'See You Again' breaks record for most-viewed YouTube video of all time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

