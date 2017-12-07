-
Now Playing: 'Gangnam Style' Artist PSY Interview on Viral Success of Music Video, Lyrics
-
Now Playing: Breaking down Donald Trump Jr.'s emails regarding Russian meeting before election
-
Now Playing: 'See You Again' breaks record for most-viewed YouTube video of all time
-
Now Playing: 'Despacito' earns Daddy Yankee Spotify's top spot
-
Now Playing: Blac Chyna 'devastated' by Rob Kardashian posting explicit photos of her
-
Now Playing: Alarming texts ex-Penn State frat member allegedly sent during hazing
-
Now Playing: Following the serial killer who murdered Versace
-
Now Playing: Blue Ivy freestyles on Jay-Z '4:44' bonus track
-
Now Playing: Trump, Putin's high-stakes G-20 meeting
-
Now Playing: Kesha returns with new emotional ballad, 'Praying'
-
Now Playing: Couple's incredible infertility struggle that led to their 'Vegas Baby'
-
Now Playing: Plus-size model speaks out after confronting body-shamer on a flight
-
Now Playing: Rob Kardashian accuses Blac Chyna of cheating in explicit posts
-
Now Playing: These citizen journalists risk their lives to document ISIS horrors in Syria
-
Now Playing: Music mogul works to help free the wrongfully convicted
-
Now Playing: Gov. Chris Christie spotted on the beach during budget crisis
-
Now Playing: Mississippi woman's emotional reunion with biological father after 32 years: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Mississippi woman's years-long search to find biological father: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Dangerous road rage incidents from across the country
-
Now Playing: Inside big mermaid convention's fin-tastic weekend