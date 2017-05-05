Transcript for This Brooklyn cafe is entirely devoted to avocados

Finally tonight, it's the signature food of Cinco de mayo. Everybody is loco for avocados. Here's my "Nightline" coanchor juju Chang. Reporter: It's one of the world's trendiest snacks. Flooding news feeds. Inspiring hundreds of variations. Avocadoia in Brooklyn is an entire cafe, taking the creamy fruit to a whole new level. We started to develop this concept together about healthy and tasty food options for people to have every day for lunch. Reporter: Started by Italian natives Alessandro and Francesco, they knew trishs concept an insta-hit. Loaded with healthy fatty acids they're served up with other avocado goodies. Customers have been lining up to get a taste. The very first day we actually ran out of avocados. Reporter: What's the secret recipe to getting an avocado perfectly ripe? He's the master. What you can do to speed up the process is to put the avocados with other fruits that are ripe, for example bananas or apples. This will speed up the process a lot. We're trying to create a casual, fresh, healthy fast food. Also if it makes your dishes look beautiful, why not. Our thanks to juju. Our thanks to you for watching

