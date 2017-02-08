Case dismissed against USC student accused of campus dorm rape

More
A male USC student maintains a 19-year-old female fellow student was insistent on having sex with him, but the case raised new questions about alcohol and consent.
6:10 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Case dismissed against USC student accused of campus dorm rape

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48982192,"title":"Case dismissed against USC student accused of campus dorm rape","duration":"6:10","description":"A male USC student maintains a 19-year-old female fellow student was insistent on having sex with him, but the case raised new questions about alcohol and consent.","url":"/Nightline/video/case-dismissed-usc-student-accused-campus-dorm-rape-48982192","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.