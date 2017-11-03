Transcript for Cast of live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' dish on playing classic characters

??? The star-studded, sophisticated cast you are about to meet say they jumped at the chance to bring an old-fashioned fairy tale, beauty and the beast, to life. I met up with them on a trip to London where they told me there are plenty of modern twists to this new $300 million production. ??? Reporter: It is a tale as old as time. A 300-year-old fairy tale about a beauty and ape beast. Show me the girl. Reporter: A prince charming cursed along with his loyal subjects. Break the spell. Reporter: Reimagined as a big budget live action musical. ??? Rising in the east ??? Powered by this all-star cast. The talent and the wattage coming at me right now is just -- off the charts. The Emma wattage. The Emma wattage right there. It is a quiet village. It's been 25 years since the Disney animated classic enchanted an entire generation of children. ??? There goes the ??? Reporter: Emma Watson who plays belle was one of them. This was the sound track of your early childhood? How many actors get to play one of their own childhood heroines. And a good feminist. Beauty and the beast is one of the only fairy tales with a decent heroine who gets to do things. A princess tale getting star wars level buzz. This trailer viewed more in the first 24 hours online than any other in history including the force awakens. It helps that Watson enjoys a massive fan base who followed her as Harry potter's spunky side kick, Hermine Granger. Everyone likes to point out the similarities between Hermine, bookish, feisty, and belle. What I loved so much about Hermine and belle, they're the perfect mix of head and heart. Reporter: This princess like the woman who plays her cares more about her brains than beauty. We live in a society stand in a world which really loves to reinforce and validate the idea that you are intelligent, it's nice that you care about things, ultimately, darling what's important, is how you look. And, it's really depressing message to receive. And it really its heard at home an awful lot. Will you join me for dinner? Reporter: The man or beast, played by Dan Stevens, leading man of Downton abbey transformed by the latest in computer graphics. There is the one look in the preview where you say come into the light. You come in. You make a facial expression. It feels real. Yeah. Well it was. It was -- It was my real face making that expression at Emma. You are the world's most gorgeous thing I have ever seen. Nobody deserves you. Luke Evan is Gaston, the narcissistic brute vying for belle's affects. I would say Gaston is even more sinister. Because he hasn't got special powers. What he does, how he manipulates, and rallies a crowd of villagers to do something that they will regret. He does all thatten H in human form. Plays on people's fear and the fear of the unknown. Adding some light to the darkness, the actor brought olaf to person. Lafue is a blind follower who is either desperately in love with the idea of Gaston or wants to be Gaston. Me neither. He hears this, almost demagoguery coming out of Gaston and he questions it. I think that is interesting. Lafue also question his feelings for Gaston. Sparking an unexpected gay backlash from Russia, the cultural ministry there restricting children under 16 from seeing the movie. Director bill Condon says it is about accepting people for who they really are. On the screen, we will see everybody. And that was important to me. ??? There she goes ??? Reporter: At its core, a mortality tale, with sweeping themes. Underscored by soaring music and lyrics. ??? Tune as the old as time ??? The Oscar winning song, beauty and the beast made famous by Celine Dion and peabo Bryson, refreshed by Arianna grande and John legend. ??? Beauty and the beast ??? Reporter: The beauty and the beast sound track was a master class in musical theater? Reintroduced the form to a new audience through animation. But you always knew that it kind of wanted to be -- more. It feels like circle to bring it back into live action foreup. Reporter: Isn't easy when your character is a candelabra or teapot. You can't judge people by who their father is can you. Reporter: Oscar winner, Emma Thompson pours herself into the role of Mrs. Pots. As an English woman, what more could either of us want to play, than something that contains tea. What time is it? Madam gardarode, played by Audra McDonald. ??? What I love about this, this, reimagining of beauty and the beast, I feel look you are getting more of a back story about the characters. Reporter: Stanley Tucci plays her husband. You said you wanted to do it if you don't have to sing. I don't sing. I don't sing in the movie. It's great for everyone. Everyone benefits. Reporter: Despite fans, some criticize a love story that begins with a woman being held prisoner. You have taken me as your prisoner, now you want to have dinner with me? Are you insane? I told you to join me for dinner. I told you no. Belle are gugues with beast about everything. And by the way it is beast that does the transforming. Belle doesn't change. Belle stays the same. Reporter: No matter how modern audiences interpret the fresh version of an age old tale, what endures is the love story. Strength, unapologetic, romance, it is so coachful, and so full of joy, and -- it's just kind of, so defiant in that. Defiantly joyful. Beauty and the beast opens next Friday.

