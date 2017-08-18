Transcript for Cliff diver describes the impact of a 90-foot-plunge off Ireland's coast

Cliff divers say that hitting water at 50 miles per hour can feel like you're slamming into concrete. If your body isn't perfectly positioned you can suffer from concussion, spinal injury or death. So why do it? We followed some athletes to Ireland to find out. Here's Gloria river ear yea. Reporter: At the extreme edges of the world, jagged cliffs meet churning sea. They call this the serpent's layer in Ireland where gale-force winds can scream over icy waters. So cold. Reporter: Only the most intrepid dare it all for that perfect dive. ??? ??? David couturi is one of them. A little over on the entry. It's always the most nerve-wracking. Reporter: This is the red bull cliff diving world series. 22 athletes, six events and one way out. A 90-foot plunge into frigid darkness. David's journey began on another coast. Training for months in California. Two, three. Reporter: The grueling physical demands on a diver have domited his life since he was a little boy. Now his own body can meet a challenge. David is fighting back from a shoulder injury that stole last season from him. It was long and tough and nerve-wracking and mentally strenuous. It's been a long recovery road. Reporter: Across the country in Indiana, a different challenge for a gymnast turned diver. I'm excited. I'm hoping this will be my year. Reporter: Cecily Carlson will be one of the first women allowed to compete at the serpent's layer. -- Lair. If even one thing goes wrong, that can be a big setback. Reporter: We've come all the way to Dublin, a three hour drive, and now it's amazing. We made it to the gaelic town, but we missed the last ferry! Lucky for us, there is a fishing boat. More than 24 hours of travel later we are there in the dead of night, the serpent sleeping in his lair until dawn. Just after daybreak, we meet up with David. Feels like we are at the edge of the world. Yeah. It's a very cool spot. Reporter: Limestone terraces twist under foot until suddenly, a perfect rectangle is revealed at low tide. No way, that is crazy. How does a kid from Toledo become a global cliff diver? My dad says he dropped me on my hid too many times as a kid. That's where the downward spiral started at a young age. Reporter: Dreaming of olympic gold, narrowly missing the 2008 team. You are coming back from a big injury. The toughest injury I've ever had. I tore my super sene Dus. Reporter: When you look at this, what are the dangers? Hypothetically, the consequences are severe. The speeds that we hit going almost 90 kilometers per hour, 57 miles per hour, hitting that water. You hear the analogy of hitting concrete. It's hard. We're talk torn muscles and ligaments. It can be loss of conscious nurks punctured lungs, internal hemorrhaging. The margin of error is extremely small. Reporter: Such an extreme sport. People point us out as adrenaline junkies. But these are very, very calculated risk takers. You're not just going up there and chuckin' stuff. That's how you don't make it to the next jump. Definitely a little nervous but excited as well. Reporter: It's time for his first practice dive. It's been a long buildup to this. Reporter: When these divers hit the water, they're no less than four safety divers on hand if anything goes wrong. How was it? It looked good. It looked good from where I was sitting, it looked good. How did it feel? It was fine. A little over on the entry. ??? ??? Reporter: His second dive. Woo! Reporter: Let's see that again. Two summer Saults and a half twist, hitting the water at 53 miles per hour. The impact on their body too much for a head-first entry. Every dive you go on a rollercoaster from terrified to overjoyed. Mm-hm. Reporter: This is what you do, and yet every time before a dive there's that little hint of fear? Absolutely. It can start weeks before you come. It comes as soon as you touchdown. It starts when you wake up in the morning. It definitely hits when you step on that platform. Reporter: All the athletes say they feel it. You've got the wind. You've got the rain. It's cold here. A horizon of water that's endless. And you're looking at it, hoping that what you see still what you see in a dive. Hopefully it doesn't change. Reporter: It's time. I think that once the first dive goes in, then, in all, I'll be able to calm down a little bit. Reporter: The risk taking is a big attraction for locals. Game time. Reporter: Olympic diving champion Greg lougainis says this is the tricks they're doing. The element of difficulty and, you know, it's just amazing what they're doing. So they're progressing in the sport. Reporter: He says precision is key to getting high marks. You're looking at the takeoff, strong takeoff, the flight in the air, you know, that it's smooth and graceful. And entry into the water. Reporter: First the men. David hideads up for his first dive. Not a bad start. I'll take it. Even half. Yeah. Pretty good. You're always looking for those nines and tens, but in these conditions, first event of the year, we'll start with that one. Reporter: Now the women. Cecily claiming seventh. I'm proud of myself for getting out there. I really did want to do T so, it's cold. Three somersaults. Finish being finishing in fifth place. But being here is a win. It transferred from traditional diving to now cliff diving. For now it's the wild west and we're forging our own path. Reporter: For "Nightline," in

