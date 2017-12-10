Formerly conjoined twins before and after separation surgery

More
How Eva and Erika Sandoval, who were born conjoined, spent the first three years of their lives together.
2:18 | 10/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Formerly conjoined twins before and after separation surgery
The news. King. Her sister's heart. All. Yeah. Egypt eight. Can you tell from you. CN Lanqing. In my village behind it. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50183929,"title":"Formerly conjoined twins before and after separation surgery","duration":"2:18","description":"How Eva and Erika Sandoval, who were born conjoined, spent the first three years of their lives together. ","url":"/Nightline/video/conjoined-twins-separation-surgery-50183929","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.