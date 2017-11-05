Transcript for How 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller wants to spend her time in prison

A demanding instructor known for her abrasive personality. Now former "Dance moms" star Abby Lee Miller taking a different tone, about to serve a one year and a day prison sentence for monastery crimes including bankruptcy fraud. She spoke to linsey Davis about regrets and plans for the future. No cry babies, none! Reporter: Abby Lee Miller, outspoken dance instructor with the big personality from "Dance moms." ??? Living on the dance floor ??? Paige, your elbows are lazy. Reporter: No stranger when it comes to drama. I want perfection. Reporter: Miller was often criticized for her harsh delivery and abrasive teaching style. Don't get so close! So that you're tumbling into the stool! She's not happy unless she's humiliating someone. Reporter: The world witnessed her push students to the limit. Why are you laughing? Because I think you're ridiculous! Go, get out of here, go up stairs with your mother. Reporter: She's learning a tough lesson on her own this week after being sentenced to a year and a day behind bars. The 50-year-old was convicted of bankruptcy fraud and bringing an unreported $120,000 in foreign corner currency into the United States. A year and a day, seem harsh? A year and a day, it sounds like a movie title, it's surreal to me. Reporter: Miller ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and $120,000 money judgment. I feel relieved. I feel peaceful. You didn't know you were going to serve jail time or not. Now you know. And as you came out of the court you said you have peace. I have peace. But -- I think I was better off being in limbo business-wise. Because now that I know, there's some things that are a little uncertain. I have some new projects that I'm working on and that have been started and that are fabulous and exciting. And now they're put on hold. Reporter: Miller was originally indicted with fraud charges back in 2015 after hiding $775,000 in income from bankruptcy creditors. She pled guilty to this charge in 2016. Just a yes or no, you would not trying to hide that? No, not intentionall no. I wasn't ever trying to hurt anyone. Reporter: The U.S. Attorney's office tells ABC news, this defendant secreted and structured profits she derived outside the United States from performances by children, adding that her actions undermine our justice system. Are you ready? Reporter: Abby Lee Miller took center stage back in 2011 when "Dance moms" became an instant hit with viewers. Hinge, change, up! Reporter: ABC news' John donvan met the reality star at the beginning of it all when the controversial series started to gain momentum. You know, getting to the top is one thing. Staying there is another thing. Let's get a trophy now for being born. Now that's participation. Give them a t-shirt. Give them a sweat towel, a water bottle. Something like that. The trophy should be earned. Reporter: Each week viewers watched as she ranked her students. Young girls dancing their way to the top or bottom. On the bottom of the pyramid -- Reporter: Of that infamous pyram pyramid. Miller defended her technique. Why are they questioning me? I don't go to anybody's office and say, hey, excuse me, why are you removing that appendix? Because you're making their kids cry, that's why they question you. No. You are making their kids cry. Sometimes. Sometimes. That's when they -- And sometimes I'm making their dreams come true. Reporter: One of those students Maddie gained success, starring in music videos. ??? I'm going to swing ??? Reporter: And skyrocketing to fame. After six seasons Maddie decided to walk away from Miller and the show. Oh my god, what is mentally wrong with you? Reporter: My colleague Abbie Boudreau interviewed the 14-year-old and her mother earlier this year. Yeah, my sister and I were like, that's the -- They were finished. Did you ever have that moment as a mother, "Dance moms," this is breaking my daughter's spirit? Yeah, my gosh, absolutely. All the time. I was stressed out as a 12-year-old. Like that's just really weird to me. But now I just have so much weight off my shoulders. I can just live my life and do something without worrying and thinking, oh, I'm going to get yelled at if I do this. Now I can just do whatever I want. Reporter: Miller announced her departure from the lifetime series in March on Instagram writing, I will no longer take part in "Dance moms." For the past six years, seven seasons, I have asked, begged, demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming to no avail. Her legal troubles are now sharing the spotlight. What is the next chapter for you? To be a smarter businesswoman. And also to worry about myself. I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people's children stars. I didn't have any children of my own. Deals were my kids. And I raised them like they were my kids. You love those kids? I do. Reporter: Miller must report to prison in the next 44 days. But for now she's working on future projects and taking some time to reflect. Shooting a movie, we're on set, and I'm there for ten months, and that's the way it's going to be. How do you man spending your days? Reading, and I want to learn to speak Spanish, and -- I'm already working on a new book. Reporter: As for the Abby Lee dance company, it will remain open. I built that studio. My mom and dad gave me their life savings to buy the land. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm linsey Davis in Pittsburgh.

