-
Now Playing: Modern day matchmaker offers an alternative to dating apps
-
Now Playing: Dating apps are bringing their most eligible users together at exclusive events
-
Now Playing: How 'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay made her choice
-
Now Playing: Idina Menzel blown away by 11-year-old boy's 'Let It Go' performance
-
Now Playing: What happened in the Massachusetts suicide texting case
-
Now Playing: Snake hunters from India tackle Florida's python problem
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters' 'reclaiming my time' moment goes viral
-
Now Playing: 'Step' sisters work together in a city in need of heroes
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber explains why he unexpectedly canceled tour
-
Now Playing: Terrifying rescue after malfunction on bungee jump ride
-
Now Playing: Parents blame school for not preventing bullying they say led to daughter's suicide
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' filming tour has fans flocking to Northern Ireland
-
Now Playing: This artist's pottery-making videos are hypnotizing
-
Now Playing: Venezuela in crisis: 2 opposition leaders jailed amidst non-stop protests
-
Now Playing: Case dismissed against USC student accused of campus dorm rape
-
Now Playing: Turning your pets into social influencers
-
Now Playing: What happened at Tomi Lahren, Chelsea Handler's Politicon debate
-
Now Playing: Todrick Hall, redefining what social media sensation means
-
Now Playing: Infamous fan Steve Bartman to receive Cubs World Series ring
-
Now Playing: Video shows actions and inactions of border officers resulted in tragic 2013 incident