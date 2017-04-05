Transcript for Femicide, Part 2: Women battling against Honduras' 'machismo' culture

Reporter: Here in Honduras, inside the hallways of the biggest hospital, very young, very pregnant girls are waiting their turn in the adolescent pregnancy ward. 1 in every 4 pregnancies as girl 19 years or younger. What makes you scared? This girl is nervous. Shy. Nearly eight months pregnant. Then again, she's only 15. Your baby daddy, how old is he? Many girls never get any sexual education. The morning-after pill is outlawed. An abortion could land you in prison. Which is why some young Honduran women like neesa Medina are trying to overturn the law. Seeing this as yet another injustice in a country that's been called the most dangerous place on Earth to be a woman. Every plan you have, every relationship you have, to be controlled by fear of violence, is not the way we should be living. Reporter: We've been texting with Ingrid, the battered young mother we met a few days earlier. We're going to the other side of town to meet with the woman we first met at the police station. She'd essentially been whipped by the flat side of a machete, brutalized by her neighbor. She is terrified. For good reason. There she is. So you're living in fear. Because, she tells me, the police set her attacker free the same day she reported him. Were you surprised when the police let him go? Ingrid tells us she can't afford to leave her home. So unbelievably, with nowhere to go, she must continue to live by the man she believes may kill her. Does it hurt? It hurts so much you can't sleep, yeah. How could you, it's all over your back. Do you fear for your life? He basically gets away with beating you, no consequences. Fear is an ever-present fact of life for so many women here. Yet the government fails to provide shelters or safe houses. So families in the gravest danger, like this one, are at the mercy of private charities. The young daughter eager to approach us in halting English. What happened to your mom? She get sexual violence in our city. That we were live in. Reporter: A teenager trying to explain how her mother was brutally raped by a powerful man in their small town. A man her mother says threatened her into silence. A terrifying story no mother would ever want to tell in front of her own children. But once she realized she was pregnant, she could no longer shield them. She was afraid to tell you she'd been raped? Yes. And when the baby come to the house, I knew it. But I feel so scared, sad. About my mom and what's happening. But I know that god is going to help us. And I love my brother. Has anyone suggested that you try to testify against this man and build a case against him? No. She tells me she believes he'd already killed another woman and didn't spend a day in prison. The Irish charity that runs this shelter is helping this family relocate to another country, a safer place. But a far cry from the daughter's dreams of America. You'd like to go to America? Yeah, we want to go live there because we know over there we're going to have more opportunities. And to be safe? Yeah. Reporter: Their story, painfully insight into why so many women here feel they have to flee for their lives. In 2015, U.S. Authorities found 82% of female asylum seekers from the region had credible fear of persecution or violence. But the trump administration's policies -- Build the wall! Reporter: Will make it more difficult to look to our shores for safety. He signed an executive order cutting the number of refugees the U.S. Will accept in half. Which includes Honduran women applying for asylum. You can ask any person from Honduras who has traveled to another country. The first thing that you can hear is, hey, I walk on the streets at night. And that's the most exciting thing a woman can do when we travel. Reporter: While so many are fleeing, neesa tells us some being silent, they're uniting under the battle cry translating to ot one less," referring to not one more femicide. It's spreading like wildlife across Latin America, from Argentina to Mexico. Thousands of women rising up, demanding no more femicide. At the front lines of this fight here, renowned rapper Mikey Graf. ??? ??? she's part of the all-female graffiti group the dolls clans. They use music and art to publicly speak out against the plague of machismo. Making sure young women's voices are heard. The first step in a much bigger fight, a global cultural revolution. Maybe we can get the young back and have a strong movement that can change the way we can see peace in this country. Reporter: Their hope that so many, like MARIA Jose Alvarado, will not have died in vain.

