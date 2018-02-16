Transcript for Florida school shooting: Details emerge in timeline, what we know about suspect

We sat together in Spanish class. Now she's going to be an empty desk. Reporter: Liamrnan lost his best friend yesterday afternoon when the world fell apart at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. I can't believe that I'm here right now, and why did -- why did I get out and she didn't? And why did this happen? Like we could have done so much to stop this. Holy ! , ! Reporter: A scene we all hoped we would never see again. I was in the classroom. All I hear was shots. And I was just like, oh my gosh, what's happening? Reporter: It was the last period of the day when the gunman opened fire with his ar-15. Reporter: A school employee immediately calling code red. We're in the school, active shooter, it's not a drill, I heard one gunshot. We thought it was a drill initially but it's not. The fire alarm got pulled and kids were evacuating. I heard five pops. Reporter: The suspect, a former Douglas high school student, allegedly shot into at least five classrooms on two floors. He was just very focused. He was very focused on what he was doing. Reporter: Terrified students in locked classrooms. I couldn't believe something would happen to a school that got voted the safest place the year before. Reporter: First responders on the scene desperately tried to track down the suspect. Do they know where the shooter is? We don't know but we're heading in the building. Reporter: Eric due Val filmed as the police broke the window of a classroom door to gain entry. Everyone on the floor! Reporter: In another classroom, screams of anguish from the wounded as police led the rest of the students to safety. I thought I was going to die. Reporter: Ten people still in the hospital. 17 are dead. Including teachers, students, and coaches. 14-year-old martin duque, a freshman. His brother shared the news on Instagram writing, words cannot describe my pain. I love you, brother. Jamie Guttenberg, also 14, her father accepting condolences on Facebook. I am broken. Hold your children tight. Gina mourning the loss of her daughter. Writing, she was smart, loving, caring, and a strong girl who brightened any room she entered. Authorities say the 19-year-old suspect eventually dropped his rifle on the third floor stairwell and exited the school. The suspect crossed fields and ran west along with others who were fleeing and tried to mix in with the group that were running away. Reporter: Incredibly, he then went to a nearby Walmart, bought a drink, then went to a mcdona McDonald's. Hechd he was at the McDonald's by the school. Reporter: Around an hour after he opened fire, the suspect was spotted by officer Michael Leonard. He looked like a typical high school student. And for a quick moment, I thought, could this be the person? Is this who I need to stop? Reporter: He was apprehended about two miles from the high school. The fact is, law enforcement responded in a very quick manner to the school and probably established a perimeter to ensure nobody was able to escape. However, the suspect clearly had in his mind he was going to shoot and then try to escape. And he was able to get outside of that perimeter before it was formed and contained around the school. Reporter: Within hours, police say he confessed to the killings, stating he was the gunman who began shooting students. Investigators are piecing together the suspect's background. Adopted as a baby, he lost his father when he was 5. Just last November, he lost his mother to the flu and went to live with a friend's family. The neighborhood where he grew up, big homes with well-manicured lawns. Neighbors say it was so Normal. The suspect really stood out. Aggressive. Reporter: He remembers him having a violent side. He cornered squirrels, throwing rocks at it, trying to kill it. Reporter: Former classmates paint a more twisted picture. They say the suspect was obsessed with guns and was disciplined for bringing bullet casings to school. About a year ago, I saw him upset in the morning. And I was like, what's up? He said, I swear to god, I'll shoot up this school. Reporter: According to ABC affiliate the suspect was expelled February 8th last year, three days later he bought the ar-15 at this gun store less than ten miles from the school. Once the school expelled the suspect, they should have known that he may have had a beef with the school. Reporter: His social media posts also suggested something might be off. In September last year, I received a comment on my YouTube channel, I'm going to be a professional school shooter. And thought that to be odd and disturbing. I forwarded that screen shot to the FBI. And reported it to YouTube. Reporter: The FBI says they investigated. The FBI also conducted internal database reviews and open source checks. No additional information was found to positively identify the person who posted this comment. There was no connection found to south Florida. Reporter: Tonight the agency saying they couldn't track down who the user was. And they're conducting a review of how that tip was handled. If as the FBI said they were not able to determine who that person truly was, my question is, how many people are there out there, in America, who have posted similar type of blogs that indicate that they are inclimbed to commit violence, and they have not been able to determine who those people are? That's a huge problem. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news this social media account belongs to the suspect. This photo shows him holding a pistol. In another, holding a large knife. Law enforcement sources say these social media pages are being scrutinized for clues. Law enforcement sources tell ABC news the suspects said voices in his head corredirected him on the attack. He's on suicide watch, the childed deeply troubled. Reporter: Proposed regulations to limit access to guns have brought support like expanding background checks and a ban on gun purchases by people on no-fly lists. This is something we can't let keep happening. If we do and we get used to it, it's going to happen again. This is time for the country to take a look in the mirror and realize there's a serious issue here. Reporter: President trump addressed the nation today. No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school. Reporter: But he never mentioned the word "Gun" once. Instead defining the issue through mental health. We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health. Reporter: But just weeks after taking office last year, the president blocked an obama-era rule that made it tougher for the mentally ill to obtain guns. Mother Laurie alhadeff who lost daughter Alisa in the shooting expressed her outrage. President trump, you say what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into the shooters' hands! Reporter: The type of gun used in this school shooting, the ar-15, it was used in las Vegas last year. San Bernardino in 2015. And sandy hook in 2012. I have hunted all my life. I have had guns all my life. I still hunt with my son. But an ar-15 is not for hunting. It's for killing. Reporter: In Florida, you can purchase an ar-15 at age 18. Which is exactly what the suspect did. They're technically adults but we really have to take a look at that law and regulation and determine whether an 18 or 19-year-old are really able to handle that kind of weapon into a school and shoot everybody. Reporter: There are an estimated 5 million to 10 million ar-15 rifles in the United States. This afternoon the suspect appeared via video conference for his bond hearing. I hav something very important to tell you. You're charged with some very serious crimes -- Reporter: Facing 17 counts of premeditated murder and held without bond. I find probable cause, I further find the proof of guilt to be evident -- Reporter: Tonight as America does after a horrific act of gun violence, the search for answers to, why? Will the answers come in time to prevent another horrific shooting? For "Nightline," I'm Tom llamas in parkland, Florida.

