Transcript for Friends, families mourn Florida high school shooting victims

and loved ones they lost. He didn't make it. I was just in shock. I just couldn't move. It was the moment Julian found out he lost his best friend, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver. Nobody should have to deal with this, nobody. Four friends struggling to make sense why this had to happen again. It sucks it had to be like this. School shootings are a thing that people talk about every day, that it was him, I just, I still can't put my head around it. Joaquin always loved to listen to music, rap, play sports, write poems and stuff, he was deep, had he a deep mind. That's what I respected about him. Came to America when he was three years old and just last year became a U.S. Citizen. Victoria Gonzalez was his girlfriend. He's the most incredible soul ever. His heart was so big. All he did was love everyone he told me all the time what he wanted is to make everyone else love. She got his flower had around her neck. He gave everyone so much love everyone knows that. He is love. He was supposed to come to her classroom to pick up his Valentine's day gift. But he would never make it. It's hard he was very young. I know if he was here he'd want change with our gun laws for sure. We wouldn't have to be here today. The thought of going back to that school is unfathomabunfathomable. No way I can can walk through those halls there's not happening. Dillon and Joaquin would drive home together. Going back to school, walking to my car, he's not in there going to devastate me. For them it's important to make this appeal. Lawmakers please do something right for once and make change in America that we actually need. Tonight president trump making his first trip to parkland to pay his respects. Very sad something like that could happen. The job the doctors did, the nurses, hospital, first responders, law enforcement incredib incredible. In the face of terror, Aaron vice can died protecting students he was a father and coach. Great coach and man put a smile on my face every single day. His players and head coach thought of him as family. One of the great@st guys I know. Always there for people. Open hearted. Always on his golf cart. It was his golf cart that coach would use on Wednesday racing to help others. I understood he push aid girl kind of out of the door and got in front of the shooter and that's when shooter shot him. You reck where you were how you got the news? I didn't want to believe it. Didn't want it to be true. I love him, I love him, things going to be real hard and difficult to go back to school and not be able to see my buddy. If you could told coach something before he left us what would you have told him. Thank him for everything he did for us. All the countless times. Spilled out my heart and chest. He was always there for me. Coach may. I'll miss him. Miss seeing him every day. He really is a hero right. He didn't have to get shot to be a hero. He was a hero every day. People looked up to him and respected him. It's not a high-paying job but if you can change somebody's life and make them into a better person that's what it's all about. I just wished we had one more minute, one more conversation, I'm just grateful for the man he was and the man he's helped me become. Today a law enforcement source telling ABC news that investigation believe the shooter fired 150 bullets. In this video you see the suspect in the back walking away from the scene of the shooting to a McDonald's and today FBI admitting it failed to act on January 5th tip that came on on Nikolas Cruz. Tipster about his desire to kill people and erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts as well as protocols were not follows and no further investigation was conducted at the time. Opening up further questions how this could have been avoided. On behalf of myself and over 1,000 employees of the office we truly regret additional pain this has caused. This is absolutely outrageous the information was actionable. Attorney general Jeff session ordered a full review adding in a statement it's clear warning signs were there and fips were missed and we see the tragic consequences of those failures. He goes month many it's our neighbor. I was like oh, my god. You know. You're shocked. Total shock. Shelly and her family live just few doors away from the suspect. There came a point you seen him routinely. When he was little, but if now he's getting older the trouble is escalating. Today sheriff confirming. We had approximately 20 calls for service over the last few years regarding the killer. How did this kid get a gun, any gun, I don't understand how he legally bought a gun. At last night's vigil, students and community members coming to together in a sea of grief. It's our obligation to carry their names forward, and change the world a little bit every day. Today two children laid to rest. 14-year-old Alyssa a talented soccer player and creative writer. And 18-year-old senior who was just accepted to boca raton. Tonight high school junior shot three times just got out of her last surgery.

