Heath Ledger doc offers a different side of late actor

More
'I Am Heath Ledger' director said he used never-before-seen home movies shot by Ledger, who died of an accidental drug overdose in January 2008.
5:16 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heath Ledger doc offers a different side of late actor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47075922,"title":"Heath Ledger doc offers a different side of late actor","duration":"5:16","description":"'I Am Heath Ledger' director said he used never-before-seen home movies shot by Ledger, who died of an accidental drug overdose in January 2008.","url":"/Nightline/video/heath-ledger-doc-offers-side-late-actor-47075922","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.