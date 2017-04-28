-
Now Playing: New documentary reveals intimate glimpse at Heath Ledger's life
-
Now Playing: Heath Ledger's Last Performance
-
Now Playing: Heath Ledger: 1979 - 2008
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania voters, their children reflect on Trump's first 100 days
-
Now Playing: Heineken's political ad gets a very different response than Pepsi's ad
-
Now Playing: 'Let It Fall' doc offers searing look at LA riots from those who lived through it
-
Now Playing: Korean-Americans who lived through LA riots end their silence
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of new Broadway show 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
-
Now Playing: How Sheryl Sandberg says she dealt with her grief after her husband's death
-
Now Playing: Korean-American photojournalist describes living through LA riots: 'It was horrific'
-
Now Playing: Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on 'black privilege,' his connection with Tomi Lahren
-
Now Playing: American Airlines flight attendant's clash with passengers captured on video
-
Now Playing: Nancy Kerrigan says she never got a direct apology from Tonya Harding
-
Now Playing: Tinder users are looking for love, according to new survey
-
Now Playing: Anna Faris live-tweets life behind the scenes with husband Chris Pratt
-
Now Playing: Narrow escape from 2015 Mount Everest earthquake caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner on what her life is like today
-
Now Playing: US launches military strike on Syria after alleged chemical attack
-
Now Playing: Dec. 12, 1997: Drawing laughter: The cartoonists of The New Yorker magazine
-
Now Playing: 'Speechless' cast on how groundbreaking comedy stays heartfelt