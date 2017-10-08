'Icarus': How an amateur cyclist fell into secret world of Russian doping

More
Filmmaker Bryan Taylor started out making a documentary about taking performance-enhancing drugs but then everything changed.
9:12 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Icarus': How an amateur cyclist fell into secret world of Russian doping

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49129086,"title":"'Icarus': How an amateur cyclist fell into secret world of Russian doping","duration":"9:12","description":"Filmmaker Bryan Taylor started out making a documentary about taking performance-enhancing drugs but then everything changed.","url":"/Nightline/video/icarus-amateur-cyclist-fell-secret-world-russian-doping-49129086","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.